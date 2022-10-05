Severe erosion causes I-95 lane closure in Fredericksburg, VA

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After severe erosion impacted Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, an emergency maintenance repair is taking place.
The work to repair the damage on I-95 southbound in Fredericksburg at the 131-mile marker will mean that a lane will be closed as crews work to fix the issue. The single-lane closure is estimated to last until May 20, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The lane closure will begin south from the parking lot of the I-95 Southbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center in Fredericksburg and end north of exit 130.
VDOT says that five southbound travel lanes will remain open on I-95. Additionally, new two southbound travel lanes are open in the local travel lanes in Stafford between exit 133 and exit 130.
There are real-time updates on lane closures and emergency repairs provided here.
