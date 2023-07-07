Who killed Antione Fox? Police offer $10K for information in Fredericksburg

The 19-year-old was shot to death in June. No suspects have been identified.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information about who shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Fredericksburg last month.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard, near Twin Lake Drive, around 3:30 a.m. for reports of an unconscious and bleeding man.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Antione Fox. He had died after being shot several times.

Officers began searching the area and noticed several vehicles had also been hit by gunfire and multiple cartridge casings were found on the ground.

Nearly a month later, police still have not apprehended any suspects in connection to Fox's death. The department announced Friday that it will offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Fox's killer.

"It has been 27 days since the fatal shooting of Antione Fox in the City of Fredericksburg," a release from the department reads. "To bring justice to Antione and closure to his family, the Fredericksburg Police Department is increasing its reward money to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest of his killer."

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.