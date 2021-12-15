Fredericksburg non-profit heading to Kentucky to help clean-up after tornados

516 Project is a Christian non-profit that offers construction help to people in need.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — After tornados killed dozens in Kentucky, groups across the country are working to help communities there rebuild -- including one right here in Fredericksburg, Va.

The Christian non-profit, 516 Project, which offers construction help to those in need, is sending a disaster response team to Kentucky Wednesday morning to help out.

They'll bring truckloads of supplies, including chainsaws for tree removal, ladders, drills, leaf blowers and rakes.

They typically work with local churches when they respond to disasters, so this time, they're working with Living Hope Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The group builds anything from wheelchair ramps for their neighbors to new homes for people whose lives were uprooted.

They've sent teams to Louisiana when Ida hit and to North Carolina to help out with the floods.

Some uplifting news to start your day!



Fredericksburg-based group, @the516Project, is packing up supplies & heading to KY this morning to help tornado victims.



We'll have a live interview with the founder at 6:30a on #GetUpDC! @wusa9 @AnnieYuTV @DCAllisontv @TonyPerkinsFMTV pic.twitter.com/euD93dTJfJ — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) December 15, 2021

"Our main goal is going to be working on some of the clean up and debris removal, so being able to help people start that rebuild process, start to get their properties cleaned up," founder James Roberson said. "We'll be tarping roofs, removing trees, getting the debris cleaned up, so they can get back in there, salvage what's available and start the process of putting their lives back together."

Roberson founded the group in 2016, after feeling a call to serve but wanting to use his construction skills to do so.

"It's really about love for God and Jesus. we want to be out there sharing that love with people, being able to tell them what God's done in our lives and share that with them," he said. "It all started from one work day, we decided hey we're going to go out and serve some families that was here locally, and it's now grown from there."

They continue work locally in Fredericksburg, but Roberson says they've expanded their disaster response efforts over the years.

"You get to see people at their raw selves, you know when, especially witha tornado event like this, it comes on so quickly, there's not a lot of warning. one second everything's fine, the next second all your belongings are gone, people have lost lives," Roberson said. "You get that sense that people are obviously hurting, and you get that opportunity to look them in the eye, tell them they're loved, tell them there's still hope, give them a hug, and help them start putting things back together."

They're always looking for volunteers, but right now, they could really use donations to pay for supplies.