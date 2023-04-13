Fredericksburg man sentenced for production, possession of child pornography

The man claimed to have been watching the victim's home and would send messages indicating he knew where the minor was and that he would be waiting at their home.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Virginia man was sentenced to 19 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release after being found guilty of producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Chad Michael Lehofer repeatedly held sexually explicit conversations with a minor online, enticing them to produce sexual pictures and videos and send them to him.

When the minor attempted to break contact with him, Lehofer pretended to be a different person in order to keep talking with them.

Lehofer then sent threatening messages to the victim, telling the minor that if they did not send him more explicit videos, he would expose the minor to others, including the victim's mother and friends.

Additionally, Lehofer claimed to have been watching the victim's home and would send messages indicating he knew where the minor was and that he would be waiting at their home.

Scared by the threats, the minor gave Lehofer the video he had been demanding.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Lehofer's cell phone and found it contained "numerous" images and videos of child pornography.

Lehofer had previously been convicted in Connecticut in 2006 for state offenses involving sexually abusing two other minors.

