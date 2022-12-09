Virginia firefighter killed while fighting 3-alarm blaze in Pennsylvania hometown

Firefighter Zachary Paris died from injuries sustained while working with his volunteer company at a three-alarm house fire.

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Frederick County Firefighter Zachary Paris, 36, has died after fighting a house fire while volunteering for a fire company in his hometown of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania.

“There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are feeling today. Not only was Zach someone who was living out his dream of becoming a career firefighter, but he was also living out his dream as a family man”, said Fire Chief Tom Coe in a press release.

Zachary Paris joined the Frederick County Fire and Rescue family on February 28, 2022, as part of Recruit Class 32. He graduated from the fire academy on September 10, 2022, and was assigned to the Green Valley Fire Station as a member of C Shift.

He died Dec. 7 from injuries sustained while operating with his volunteer company on a 3-alarm house fire in West Penn Township, PA.

Firefighter Paris leaves behind his wife, and two young daughters.

“Losing another one of our brothers, especially this time of year, is heartbreaking”, said International Association of Firefighters Local 3666 President Stephen Jones. “We stand ready to support his wife and children during this tragic time.”