Curious bear pokes his head around Frederick residential neighborhood

FREDERICK, Md. — A black bear made its presence felt in a Maryland neighborhood on Monday.

Frederick County, Maryland, is not an uncommon place for bears to have a presence, but not this close to residential areas, according to information provided by Frederick County Animal Control Sergeant David Luckenbaugh.

FCAC responded with extra patrols to the area but never saw the bear themselves.

The bear was spotted in suburban Frederick, Maryland, near Braddock Avenue., Hymes Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, N. Jefferson Street and W. Patrick Street.

Late spring and early summer is a time for high bear activity in the region, and sightings are common and should be expected for the next few weeks, according to FCAC.

"The agencies encourage people not to approach any bears and no actions are typically taken with bear sightings, they let the bear calmly find their way back to their habitat, forested areas in the western part of the county," said FCAC.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources was also alerted by dispatch of the sightings and have a hotline for any bear sightings or emergencies:

410-260-8888

