Toys for animals: Foxes to blame for stolen shoes, Fairfax Police say

Apparently, foxes using shoes as toys can be common. 12 shoes have been found at four fox holes recently, with only one complete pair among them.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The City of Fairfax is blaming local foxes in the area for shoes that are going missing off neighbors' porches.

The Historic Blenheim staff members tracked the wear-a-bouts of foxes on their property and saw that they were using the shoes as toys in their dens, according to Fairfax Police.

Recently, the Old Lee Hills Civic Association put out a notice on Facebook about shoes being taken from porches in its neighborhood. And a few days after the posting Historic Blenheim staff found four fox holes with 12 shoes — only one of which was a full pair!