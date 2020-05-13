x
Toys for animals: Foxes to blame for stolen shoes, Fairfax Police say

FAIRFAX, Va. — The City of Fairfax is blaming local foxes in the area for shoes that are going missing off neighbors' porches.

The Historic Blenheim staff members tracked the wear-a-bouts of foxes on their property and saw that they were using the shoes as toys in their dens, according to Fairfax Police. 

Apparently, foxes using shoes as toys can be common.

Recently, the Old Lee Hills Civic Association put out a notice on Facebook about shoes being taken from porches in its neighborhood. And a few days after the posting Historic Blenheim staff found four fox holes with 12 shoes — only one of which was a full pair! 

Staff at the Historic Blenheim will continue to collect shoes and say that if the shoes are yours, feel free to come and grab them from the pile they have acquired. You can reach out to the Historic Blenheim about the shoes by emailing staff at historicresources@fairfax.gov.

