Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington hopes to reopen this summer

The pub has been closed since August 2022 after a car crashed into the building sparking a fire.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The beloved Ireland's Four Courts will be back!

Managing partner Dave Cahill told WUSA9 Wednesday that he hopes they'll be able to reopen by August.

Crews began demolition work on the inside of the pub this week, but still have a long ways to go before the doors can be reopened.

"We are very thankful to the community for their continued support and to Arlington County for helping us with the permitting process," said Cahill.

He told WUSA9 "we are delighted to finally be starting the rebuild and looking forward to bringing back our neighborhood pub".

On Aug. 12 2022, more than a dozen people were hurt when a rideshare driver drove into the popular Arlington pub on Wilson Boulevard.

Nine people were hospitalized, four were in critical condition and five others had injuries that weren't life-threatening. Six other people were treated at the scene by first responders and later released.

"We are relieved to hear that those who were injured are recovering. Our thoughts are with them and we look forward to welcoming them and our patrons back to the Four Court when we reopen," said Cahill.

Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.

The wreck sparked a fire that enveloped the interior of the business. Cellphone videos from witnesses captured flames spewing out and thick smoke billowing from the back. One video obtained by WUSA9 showed witnesses carrying one of the injured individuals away from the scene.

"I was in the back when we just heard a massive explosion," Cahill said. "It takes a lot to scare me but on a scale from one to 10, I was 20."

After the fire was extinguished, building engineers determined it was structurally sound but could not be reoccupied. More than six months later, the doors remained closed.