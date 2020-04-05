FOUND: 3-year-old girl previously taken from Harrisonburg, Va.

Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who police said was abducted by her father in Harrisonburg, Va.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza was last seen around 8:24 a.m. on Monday, May 4, at her home in the 1600 block of South Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg, Va. She is believed to be in extreme danger authorities.

Just after 1 p.m., Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse said the AMBER Alert for her abduction on behalf of Harrisonburg police was canceled.

Brianna is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes, about 3 feet tall, and weighing 36 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink shorts, and pink sandals.

Police believe she was abducted by her biological father, Jose Reyes-Paz.

Officers said Reyes-Paz picked the girl up at her home and maybe driving on Interstate 64. No vehicle description has been provided.

He has ties to the Charlottesville area and California, according to police.