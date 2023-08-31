Former middle school teacher arrested for sexually explicit text messages with former students

Johnathan Burns worked as a math teacher at Potomac Middle School from August 2018 until he resigned in June 2023.

DUMFRIES, Va. — A former Prince William County middle school teacher is facing charges after police say he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with minors he used to teach.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 36-year-old Johnathan Burns has been charged with six counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Investigators claim Burns had text conversations with two former students, where he would send the victims inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and solicited sexual acts as well.

During one conversation, Burns video-chatted with the victim and reportedly exposed himself. No physical contact was reported by either victim.

"Mr. Burns has not been working in our building since last March," Potomac Middle School said in a message to parents. "However, I understand that this news may be unsettling. If your child needs support, please reach out to our counseling team."

Police say Burns only knew the victims because he had been their teacher. However, the victims were not attending Potomac Middle School and Burns was no longer working for the school system when the text messages were exchanged.

The investigation into his text messages began on July 27 and Burns was officially charged on Thursday.