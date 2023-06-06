Former Loudoun Co. Catholic priest sentenced to 8 years for child sexual abuse

In addition, Scott Asalone is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and to have no contact with the victim.

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — A former Loudoun County Catholic priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child.

Police say the abuse occurred in 1985 when Scott Asalone, now 66, was 29 and the victim was 14.

In addition to his sentence, Asalone is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and to have no contact with the victim.

“Today’s sentencing brings long, overdue justice to the brave victim who came forward and told their story. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute child offenders and I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police or local law enforcement. I’d also like to commend the Virginia State Police and my Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section for their outstanding work on this case,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Detectives say Asalone was indicted in March 2020, arrested in New Jersey and extradited to Virginia. He remained on bond pending trial.

On December 12, 2022, Asalone pleaded guilty under the Alford rule in Loudon County Circuit Court to felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years old.

In 1993, Asolone was removed from public duties and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.