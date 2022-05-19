Fairfax Woman arrested for possesion of child pornography

Kristine Knizner, a Fairfax Co. teacher was arrested and charged with two felonies that police say are connected to the possession of child pornography.

WASHINGTON — Kristine Knizner, a 28-year-old woman and Fairfax Co. public school teacher was arrested by Fairfax Co. police and charged with two felonies in connection to the possession of child pornography, officials say.

According to police, when Knizner was arrested she was employed as a teacher at Irving Middle School in Springfield, Virginia, and was a teacher at Key Middle School before that.

An investigation into the incident began on May 17, according to officers. The investigation started after detectives got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives were informed that a Snapchat account that was associated with an IP address in Fairfax Co. had possession of "child sexual abuse material," officials say.

Detectives determined the IP address belonging to an apartment in the 6800 block of Meteor Place in Springfield, Virginia. They conducted a search after receiving a warrant and identified Knizner as the only person living at the home.