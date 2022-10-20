Florida man arrested in 1992 murder of Falls Church 19-year-old

Officials said the young man's death was caused by strangulation, multiple stab wounds and blunt-force trauma.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC detectives have made an arrest in a 1992 cold case that left a Falls Church 19-year-old dead.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 30, 1992, in the 100 block of Q Street. However, the Prince George’s County Police Department ultimately found the body of Ricardo Burban in Hyattsville, Maryland the next day.

Burban’s remains were then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. As a result, officials said the young man's death was caused by strangulation, multiple stab wounds and blunt-force trauma.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Ron Wright of Wimauma, Florida. He's since been charged with first-degree murder and went through the extradition process to be returned to Washington, D.C.

This case remains under investigation. DC Police currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.