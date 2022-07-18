Man arrested for stalking teen he met on social media

Police have arrested 23-year-old Sean Mahar for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl in Virginia after meeting the teen through social media.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested 23-year-old Michael Mahar for allegedly stalking a 16-year-old girl he met on a social media platform. Prince William County Police do not believe the two met on a dating app.

According to officials, in an attempt to meet with the teen, Mahar traveled to the Northern Virginia community and followed the teen for two days.

On Saturday, police say they responded to the 12300 block of Valley View Dr. in Nokesville, Virginia to investigate reports of a "suspicious person." When police arrived in the area, officials said police found a man that matched the report's description and determined that he was the suspect.

Police investigation revealed that the suspect and the teen girl met on social media and were no longer communicating. Mahar was told not to contact the teen and police say "the parties separated." However, before police even left the area, officials say the victim reported to police that Mahar contacted her on social media after being initially told not to do so.

Police were able to obtain an arrest warrant and they arrested and charged Mahar with stalking Saturday night. Officials say he is being held without bond.

Police are warning teenagers not to share any personal information online when communicating with people you do not know, especially any passwords or your location.