ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hurricane Dorian’s impact on travel is going to keep getting bigger with flight cancelations just now picking up. Nationwide, more than 1,500 flights were canceled Monday morning alone according to FlightAware.

Airport officials closed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at noon on Monday and have not said when the facility will reopen, leaving passengers like the Orzech family in Washington, D.C. for one more night. The couple was trying to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday but instead had to fly to Fort Myers on Monday.

"We'll just roll with it," said Daron Orzech at Reagan National Airport. "We had to stay an extra day, but that's alright."

Officials at airports make the decision about whether or not to close, not the FAA or air carriers.

"Airports make decisions about closing their facilities and may remain ‘open’ even after commercial flights have stopped," said an FAA statement on Sunday.

"Airline passengers who plan to travel near the storm’s projected path, from Florida to North Carolina, should check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport," said the FAA in a statement.

The storm is also having an impact on flights through Orlando and Miami. Major airlines such as American, United, JetBlue, Southwest are offering travel waivers. For travelers, that means if you are flying to into the storm’s path airlines will allow you to change your flight for free.

Where the travel waiver applies is different airline to airline, so the best advice right now is to check with your airline directly.

