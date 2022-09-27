Flight attendant charged for stealing $8,000 bracelet set from TSA at DCA

Though a suspect was arrested for the incident, it has not been confirmed that the jewelry has been returned to the victim.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 60-year-old flight attendant was arrested Monday at Reagan National Airport (DCA) after she allegedly took a passenger's bracelet set from a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) confirmed that Rebecca Valley, of Wesley Chapel, Florida was charged with one count of grand larceny for the incident. Valley has been identified as a flight attendant for Republic Airways, an express carrier for American Airlines.

The incident was first shared through an anonymously submitted message by a local account called Washingtonian Problems. The message stated that a woman was at precheck at DCA when her jewelry was taken.

"They made her take off her jewelry and someone stole it!" the message reads.

According to the anonymous message, it was found on the footage that it was a flight attendant that took the jewelry, which was confirmed by MWAA.

WUSA9 has reached out through the social account to hear more from the original poster, but so far has not learned the identity of the poster.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said this isn't the first time an incident like this has happened. Last week a passenger-on-passenger theft took place at Newark Liberty International Airport when a wedding band was stolen at a checkpoint. That story ended happily for the victim, with the stolen property returned.

Though Valley was arrested for the incident, it has not been confirmed that the jewelry has been returned to the victim. WMAA spokesperson Crystal Nosal stated that the value of the bracelet set is reportedly $8,000.

To avoid theft at TSA checkpoints, Farbstein has some tips for travelers.