Five months after his body was found in Maryland, Woodbridge community comes together to honor Jose Guerrero

Prince William County Police say Jose Guerrero was brutally stabbed to death in December. His body was found in Maryland.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — On Sunday, hundreds showed up to Freedom High School in Woodbridge to play soccer. But, this wasn't just any soccer tournament.

The 12 games were played in honor of Jose "Chepe" Guerrero.

The money raised during the tournament will go into a fund, for his daughter. Guerrero would have turned 21 years old on Tuesday.

"It's a mix of emotions," explained his mother Andrea Salgado.

"It's been tough, we've been going through a lot, but seeing this it makes you feel good that the community [and] the kids are engaged," said Ruby Bermudez, who organized the tournament.

Many of the players were former teammates of Guerrero.

They told WUSA9 that "it's all for him. It's always gonna be for him, anytime we touch the field it's gonna be in honor of him".

TONIGHT - family, friends and the #Woodbridge community came out in honor of #JoseGuerrero #Chepe



My report airs at 11pm on @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/V9TSKwoYfO — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) May 21, 2023

In December, Guerrero left his Woodbridge home and told his girlfriend Sheila, who is also the mother of their daughter, that he'd be right back, but he never returned.

He was reported missing that night.

Two days after being reported missing, Guerrero's car was located in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road, and police said there was evidence of a struggle and blood found inside.

After that, the police department upgraded his missing person's case to "endangered."

As police searched for him, his family did as well. WUSA9 was there as they split up into teams and searched parts of Leesylvania State Park.

Detectives eventually identified two persons of interest in connection to Guerrero's disappearance, according to Prince William County Police.

On January 19, Prince William County detectives coordinated with Maryland authorities to locate and recover the body.

"It's not what we wanted," Salgado told WUSA9 the next day.

"We never lost hope, but yesterday was the phone call you don't wanna take," said family friend, Ruby Bermudez.

Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy who lives in Woodbridge, were arrested in connection to Guerrero’s death, police said. They're both facing murder charges.

Court documents revealed the two allegedly told police they "intended to rob" Guerrero during a drug transaction in a parking lot in Lost Canyon Court.

Instead, after some sort of argument, they stabbed him over and over until he was unconscious, then took him somewhere else to make sure he was dead, according to court documents. Then, they drove Guerrero's car to Adelphi, Maryland where police say they dumped his body in a wooded area, before bringing the car back to Bel Air Road in Woodbridge.

The family says they plan to create a foundation in Guerrero's honor. They also hope to make Sunday's tournament an annual event.