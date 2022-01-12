First Fairfax County chief fire marshal dead at 91

Chief Fire Marshal Willis Burton Jr. died of natural causes, surrounded by family, on Jan. 9.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department announced Wednesday the death of the first chief fire marshal of Fairfax County, Willis “Bill” Burton, Jr.

Chief Burton lived 91 years and passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, on Jan. 9, according to the department.

Burton began his firefighting career as a volunteer at the Herndon Volunteer Fire Department. He was hired by Fairfax County on July 1, 1953, and started as the first chief fire marshal in the newly established office. Afterward, he served as fire administrator until 1963, which the department said is comparable to the present-day fire chief.

The department listed some of his most notable accomplishments during his tenure, including the purchase of the first county-owned fire truck and graduating the first formal recruit class (1967). He also helped construct the Fire Training Center and worked to get seven fire stations built. Burton left the department in 1971.