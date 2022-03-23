x
Man charged with murder for deadly stabbing inside Alexandria warehouse store

Rakibul Islam Fakir from Alexandria faces first degree murder charges for a 2021 stabbing inside BJ's Wholesale Club.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A grand jury has charged an Alexandria man with first degree murder for a deadly stabbing inside a Virginia warehouse store. 

Rakibul Islam Fakir, 33, stabbed and killed 29 year-old Abiy Zemene in a BJ's Wholesale Club last year.

The charge comes from an stabbing which occurred in the B.J.’s Wholesale Club located at the 100 block of South Van Dorn Street back on September 25, 2021.  

At the time, Alexandria Police were called to the business at the 100 block of S. Van Dorn Street  and found Abiy Zemene, from Maryland, in the business suffering from stab wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police said Zemene and Fakir knew each other, Fikir had originally been charged with second degree murder, police said, but the charge was upgraded to first degree murder.

The grand jury charged Fakir with first degree murder on March 14.

No trial date has been set in this case.

The defendant is being held without bail in the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center awaiting trial.

