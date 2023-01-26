Thieves break in to Loudoun Co. firing range, steal 10 guns

ASHBURN, Va. — Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera breaking into a gun range in Ashburn and stealing firearms.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Silver Eagle Group in the 21000 block of Beaumeade Circle on Jan. 24. Deputies say the break-in happened around 4 a.m.
Two people are seen in surveillance video breaking glass to enter the Silver Eagle Group. Deputies say the two suspects took 10 guns. Both suspects wore zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks and gloves. They were seen leaving in a dark colored sedan.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact Det. Michael Rivera with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office a 703-777-1021. Tips can also be submitted through Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.
