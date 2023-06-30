Anonymous tip nets more than half a million dollars in illegal fireworks

It's the biggest fireworks bust in the history of the fire marshal's office, authorities said.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An anonymous tip led Stafford County Fire Marshal investigators to a huge stash of illegal fireworks in White Oak. Days before the Fourth of July, the fire marshal's office said it has made the largest seizure of illegal fireworks in the history of the department.

On Thursday, a Stafford County deputy fire marshal followed up on the tip and went to an address in the 200 block of McCarty Road. Katie Brady with Stafford County Fire and Rescue said a residential property was operating as a business.

When the fire marshal got out of his car, he saw a large amount of illegal fireworks out in the open. The business's fire prevention code permit meant it could be inspected at any time.

The inspection led to the seizure of an estimated $600,000 in illegal fireworks. Boxes upon boxes of fireworks with names like "Party Fool," "Monster Shots," "Country Girlz" and "War Chest" were seized.

"This is a huge seizure for the fire marshal's office and for the county," Brady said. "Generally, every year there are some illegal fireworks that are seized, but in small amounts. So to have a seizure of this magnitude is very significant."

The fire marshal's office continues to investigate. Charges are pending against two people involved.