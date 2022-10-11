Firefighters rescue dog stuck on Fairfax County playground

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As Baloo the dog attempted to try the monkey bars for the first time at a playground in Fairfax County on Monday, officials say he got nervous and one of his toes got stuck in one of the holes on the playground.
Fortunately, Baloo had plenty of friends around to help him.
They ran to tell their parents and soon the whole neighborhood came out to help free the dog, according to a news release.
Officials claim this included Baloo's neighbor, a veterinarian, who brought a spray can of cheese for comfort.
After several efforts were made to free Baloo, his family contacted help and soon the crew from Rescue Squad 418, Jefferson, A-Shift came to the dog's rescue.
With their bag of tools, firefighters developed a plan and carefully worked on freeing Baloo's paw.
Thirty minutes later, Baloo was freed and back on solid ground with his kids.
