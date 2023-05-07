Fairfax County firefighters battle multiple fires related to fireworks after Fourth of July celebrations

"While the cause of these fires is unknown, we can not stress enough the importance of properly disposing of fireworks," the department said in a tweet.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to nine outside fires, three house fires, and an apartment fire, all of which are thought to be fireworks related.

The fires, which happened following Fourth of July celebrations, are all under investigation.

"While the cause of these fires is unknown, we can not stress enough the importance of properly disposing of fireworks," the department said in a tweet. "Completely soak fireworks in a bucket of water overnight before disposing."

Here are details on two of the fire:

Around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, the fire department tweeted that units were at the scene of a two-alarm fire located on Firestone Court, off of West Ox Road, in the Fair Oaks area. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the home. By 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, the fire was stated to be under control. Two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were reported to be injured from the flame.

Firefighters responded to Stuart Court, off of Herndon Parkway, in Herndon for a house fire, according to tweet from 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the front and side of the home. By 1:46 a.m., the fire was said to be under control with crews hitting hotspots. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reported firefighter injuries.