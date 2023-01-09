'Spitfire' firefighter in Virginia dies after July crash

Mia Ethridge was in an apparatus crash in July while working as a firefighter/EMT in Louisa County, Virginia for the Louisa County Department of Fire/EMS.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A woman who worked as a firefighter in Virginia has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in July, the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department said.

Mia Ethridge, who her department called a "spitfire," was in fire truck that crashed in July while working as a firefighter/EMT in Louisa County, Virginia for the Louisa County Department of Fire/EMS.

"There are no words, and I don't even know how to say this, Mia is no longer in any pain," the Stafford County Volunteer Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "She will storm the gates of heaven with her bright eyed smile and spitfire self after she gives the gift of life. She will be the biggest sun beam we see on all beautiful days."

The Stafford Volunteer Fire Department said they've maintained a steady watch by her side, along with Louisa County Department of Fire/EMS, during her recovery.

"Her family has made the decision to give the gift of life by donating Mia's organs. On her way home, Mia is still taking care of others," the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department said in its Facebook post. "Please keep Mia and her family in your prayers. And please pray for her brothers and sisters from the fire department."

