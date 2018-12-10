HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A firefighter died after being hit by a tractor trailer while responding to a two-vehicle in crash in Hanover County, Virginia late Thursday night, officials said in a press release.

Around 9 p.m., Lt. Brad Clark from Station 6, Hanover County Fire-EMS along with other first responders was assisting the Virginia State Police with a fatal two car crash at southbound I-295, north of exit 38B.

While the first responders were aiding the officers and victims, a tractor trailer traveling southbound hit the engine from the back.

Lt. Clark died on the scene from his injuries and two other firefighters were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor had to be extricated from the cab of the truck and was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time.

