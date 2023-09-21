Defense for former LCPS superintendent wants charges dropped because of 'prosecutorial misconduct'

Just days before his trial is set to begin, the attorney for Scott Ziegler will argue why his case should be dropped in a Thursday hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — The defense attorney for fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler is set to argue on Thursday on why the charges against her client should be dropped.

Erin Harrigan filed a motion earlier this month to request to dismiss the indictments because there was “extensive abuse of the special grand jury process” by prosecutors from the Office of Attorney General.

Ziegler faces a misdemeanor charge of false publication following a special grand jury empaneled by Attorney General Jason Miyares (R-Virginia) over how LCPS handled two high-profile sexual assaults at two different schools by the same student. He was also indicted for conflict of interest and allegedly penalizing an employee who testified before the grand jury.

In the motion, Harrigan said prosecutors repeatedly talked about the credibility of witnesses who testified before the grand jury and influenced the grand jurors view of the evidence, ultimately tainting the indictments brought against Ziegler.

She also argued the OAG was “grossly misleading” by collecting thousands of pieces of evidence but only showed a sample of it to the jury, creating false impressions and impacting their conclusions.

“This prosecutorial misconduct violated Virginia law and the defendant’s right to due process under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, and dismissing the indictments is the only appropriate remedy for these violations,” stated Harrigan.

This is not the first attempt to drop his case by his attorney.

"For the second time in as many months, counsel for the Defendant has engaged in gamesmanship with the filing of a public motion containing spurious claims of prosecutorial misconduct to be heard two business days before a scheduled jury trial," Theophani Stamos, special counsel to the attorney general, wrote in a response to the motion to dismiss. "Counsel's motion has no legal or factual merit. The Commonwealth urges the Court to deny the motion and further to consider sanctions given the gravity of the misrepresentations contained therein."

The school board fired Ziegler in December 2022 after the special grand jury report that criticized the district’s response to the sexual assaults on campus. The jury also found that there was no “coordinated cover-up” of the assaults.

LCPS public information officer Wayde Byard was also indicted for felony perjury charge, but a judge acquitted him in June.

A judge recently approved to release the independent investigation into the sexual assault cases, after months of demands from parents to release it for transparency.