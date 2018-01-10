FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Just-fired Fairfax County Police officer Jason Colley appeared in a Frederick County, Maryland courtroom facing charges of first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his infant daughter Harper.

According to the D.C. medical examiner, the baby suffered "abusive head trauma," which could not have been accidental, said Frederick County's State's Attorney Charles Smith.

"Abusive head trauma can detail slamming a baby down on the ground, slamming a baby on maybe a table or against a wall, something along those lines. You can do severe damage and that's exactly what happened in this case. They [she] had severe brain bleeding...with that, taken together with his conflicting statements, we felt we had proof behind a reasonable doubt." said Smith.

The child was critically injured at her Monrovia home last year on September 19, 2017. She was taken to Children's Hospital where she survived for several weeks.

Coley, 38, was indicted on August 24, 2018 and charged with First Degree Child Abuse-Death, First Degree Child Abuse -- Severe Physical Injury, and First Degree Assault.

Jason Colley and his wife Heather arrived and left the the Frederick County Courthouse on Monday for a pre-trial conference. They did not want to talk on camera, but were reached by cell phone, Heather Colley said over the phone, "My husband is innocent."

Smith says the injuries Harper suffered could have only happened from intentionally trauma, not a fall. He said it took months for the D.C. Medical Examiner to conduct the autopsy and determine that Harper's injuries and death were not an accident but a homicide.

The physical evidence combined with "conflicting statements" Colley gave investigators, led Smith's team feel that they "had proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that Colley fatally injured his child.

Investigators have also ruled out others because Jason Colley "was the only one responsible for the care of the baby within a 24-hour period," said Smith.

Jason Colley, 38, had been a Fairfax County Police officer officer for ten years, most recently assigned to the Reston district. On Friday, Police Chief Edwin Roessler fired Colley after he was indicted, calling the charges "abhorrent."

In court on Monday, Colley said he would be hiring a private lawyer as soon as he received funds from his employment.

The judge explained to Colley that he faces a total 105 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

His next court appearance is October 29 at 2 p.m.

