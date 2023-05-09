2 firefighters injured in Prince William County fire

The firefighters were treated and released for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRISTOW, Va. — Two firefighters were injured in Prince William County while battling a fire at a house on Monday night, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue said.

Around 8:45 p.m., fire units were dispatched to a house fire in the 9200 block of Rainbow Falls Drive in Bristow.

When fire crews arrived, there was fire showing from the attached garage and spreading further into the home and attic, the fire department said.

The fire was brought under control quickly, the fire department said, but two firefighters were injured in the process. Their injuries weren't life-threatening. Both were treated and released from a medical facility.

No one else was injured.

There was significant damage to the home and was declared unsafe to occupy, which left two adults without a home.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the garage caused by accidental electrical issues.

No other information has been released.