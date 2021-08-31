Arlington County giving out fentanyl test strips to inmates leaving jail

The kits given upon release include treatment resources, toiletries, a Metro card, and a box of NARCAN.

ARLINGTON, Va. — On international overdose awareness day, Arlington County announced it would be adding a new item to its emergency release kit given to inmates who are being released from incarceration. Fentanyl test strips will now be included in the bags, meant to offer tools and resources to anyone being released from jail who may be at risk of an overdose.

According to Department of Human Services Program Manager Aubrey Graham, the Arlington County Jail is releasing 20-25 inmates a month who meet the criteria for having an "opioid use disorder."

"We want every single person to walk out of here with the tools and resources they need to be productive members of the community," Graham said. "Not everyone is in a place where they are ready to enter treatment, but if we can at least keep them safe, we have accomplished something."

Currently, these emergency kits include treatment resources, toiletries, a Metro card, and a box of NARCAN spray, the opioid overdose reversal medication. Now, Fentanyl test strips will be added in an effort to reduce overdose numbers.

Flyers advertising NARCAN training will also be displayed in the jail's lobby.

Back in June, the Arlington County Police Department reported three overdoses -- two of which were fatal --which were believed to involve heroin and prescription painkillers laced with fentanyl.

Public Information Officer Ashley Savage said 2020 saw a record number of fatal opioid overdoses at 20. So far, 2021 has seen 22 deaths, she said.

“That's why we're working closely with the Department of Human Services," Savage said. "We know that we're not going to simply enforce our way out of this crisis, and that we have to work together for treatment options.”

The Department of Human Services has a call line where people struggling with substance abuse can talk to others going through the same thing. The number is 571-302-0327.

“Addiction doesn't discriminate, right, it impacts folks of all ages, all races, ethnicities, all socioeconomic statuses," Opioid Response Coordinator, Emily Siqveland said. "And then the other, you know, really important thing is to remember to practice harm reduction, carry Narcan. If you have access to the fentanyl test strips, through the Chris Atwood Foundation, you can test your drug before you use it to make sure there's not fentanyl in it.”

Here are some resources provided by Arlington County Police Department:

Signs of Overdose

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. If you observe someone experiencing the following overdose symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately:

Slow or shallow breathing

Dizziness or confusion

Cold or clammy skin

Vomiting or gurgling

Blue lips and/or fingernails

Not responsive or sleeping and cannot be woken up

Deep gurgling or rattling snore

Overdose Reversal

Arlington County first responders have administered Nasal Naloxone (also known as Narcan®), a safe and effective medication that can reverse an overdose from prescription painkillers or heroin, 31 times in 2021. Narcan is available over the counter without a prescription. Arlingtonians can request free Narcan and REVIVE (Narcan) training by emailing the Department of Human Services.

Key Contact Information

Programs and Services