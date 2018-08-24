FAIRFAX, VA -- Local police officers, now armed with the overdose-stopping drug Narcan, are not taking any chances with their lives when faced with saving another.

Fairfax County Police Major Randy Joyce said the department has 500 new overdose kits and officers are fully prepared to use it on themselves if the need arises.

With the growing popularity of heroin's powerful stepchild Fentanyl, officers fear they could also overdose if they come into contact with the illegal drug.

"There have been cases throughout the country where officers have been exposed to it because they've responded to an overdose case or they're searching a vehicle where narcotics are found," said Joyce.

Fairfax County's new overdose kits include heavy-duty gloves, goggles, and a mask recommended by the federal government to prevent breathing opioid particles, said Joyce.

"We are really going to provide a lot of coverage for our officers," he said.

The kits will be used by about a third of the county's police force, but Joyce stressed that's a large increase over the mere 30 medically-trained officers previously had access to Narcan. A pair of four milligram nasal spray doses are enclosed in a hard plastic case small enough to fit in an officer's mid-thigh pocket.

Fairfax County saw 113 overdose deaths in 2017, police said.

"This is just another tool that allows them to do their job," said Joyce.

