‘I believe it's completely unnecessary’ | FCPS considering turning part of a park into a parking lot

Opponents of the proposal said it would take away what little green space the community has

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Some members of a Fairfax County community are pushing back against Fairfax County Public Schools’ proposal to turn some of Justice Park into a parking lot.

FCPS is planning to expand Justice High School in Falls Church, Virginia, and would need to expand its parking spaces to meet the county’s parking spot requirement, according to district information.

The county would require 750 parking spaces, and there are currently 329 spaces. The district is proposing to put 67 of those spots at Justice Park across from the high school.

“Members of the community want to preserve the park as it is. They're very upset, they're very angry, actually, this is my community too, and I am upset and angry,” Kaye Kory (D-38) said.

A petition started in the spring, which has garnered more than 1,300 signatures, to save what little green space they said the community has available to them, playing fields, and wildlife. Members of the community are also asking for transparency with the process and to be a part of the discussion.

“I don't think it would be happening in a number of other parts of the county,” Kory said. “I have represented this district now for almost 20 years locally and at the state level, and it is a district that has a high percentage of students and families who live in poverty. A high percentage of students and families who do not speak English as their first language, and those families usually do not have time to advocate on their own behalf.”

Information provided by FCPS said it is seeking approval of a parking modification from the county to have fewer parking spaces than required. Also that if parking spaces are added they will be in compliance with requirements to address stormwater concerns.

“I believe it's completely unnecessary," Kory said.