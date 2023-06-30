Fairfax County PD DWI Enforcement Squad ramping up patrols

Extra officers will be out on patrol in Fairfax County, searching for impaired and reckless drivers this month.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have a message for anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel impaired: Don't do it.

In Fairfax County, you can expect to see more officers out there checking to make sure you're not driving reckless or while under the influence.

"Pulling DUIs off the street is something we can do out here that literally saves lives," says Pfc. Aaron Ciarrocchi.

He's been assigned to the Fairfax County Police DWI Enforcement Squad for four years.

"The highest DUI I ever got was on Braddock at 9 p.m.," he said. He told WUSA9 the woman he arrested had a BAC level of .30%. That's more than three times the legal limit. Drivers with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher are considered to be driving under the influence.

He's one of 11 officers in the DWI Enforcement Squad, which was started in 2016.

He explained there are a number of signs that a driver is impaired.

"The big one is weaving. Speed discrepancies, so if they can't maintain a constant speed or they keep speeding up and down. Someone who makes wide turns, like go into the outside lane," said Ciarrocchi.

He told WUSA9 that speed can also be a factor.

"A lot of people think drunk drivers go really slow. In my experience most of them are going significantly faster than the speed limit," he said.

A reminder, it's not just alcohol that can leave you impaired and facing a DWI. It includes anything from cough syrup to prescription drugs and even marijuana.

"Anything that you can ingest that impacts your body chemistry you can be arrested for DWI," said Ciarrocchi.

From the start of the year to June 28, Fairfax County Police says 768 people have been arrested for driving under the influence across the county. That's compared to 595 DWI arrests in all of 2022.

For the month of July, the police department is ramping up patrols. They're bringing in eight extra officers to help the DWI squad.

"We're solely focusing on DWIs and traffic enforcement," said Fairfax County Police Lt. Lai.

Ciarrocchi said, "Speed and alcohol are the two biggest factors in fatal accidents. So if we can catch the people that are speeding or are drunk drivers we can make a difference."

According to the National Safety Council, 619 people may die on roads across the U.S. during the Independence Day holiday period. They say the Independence Day holiday period is from 6 p.m. on June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

Need a safe way to get home, consider a ride-sharing service. The Fairfax County Police Department recommends checking out Wrap’s SoberRide®, who's offering free and discounted rides this year to drivers in the Washington-Metropolitan area during the 4th of July holiday.

In addition, Metro will be offering free service to and from Fourth of July festivities on Tuesday for a stress and fare-free holiday.