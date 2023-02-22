Proposed FCC rules could help stop text message scams

WASHINGTON — A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman has announced a proposal that aims to protect people from text messaging scams.
According to a release from the FCC, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel believes the new rules should require mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are highly likely to be illegal.
“Missing packages that don’t exist; confirmation of payments that didn’t happen; links to shady websites; and truncated ‘wrong number’ messages from strangers. These scam robotexts are a part of everyday life for too many of us,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “I’m asking my colleagues to join me in adopting the first FCC rules to focus on shutting down scam texts. But we’re not stopping here. Because we are going to keep at it and develop more ways to take on this growing consumer threat.”
The numbers on a "Do-Not-Originate list" that send text messages would be blocked, meaning providers will be required to block texts when the actual subscribers said it does not send legitimate texts, including government agencies and other well-known entities
Texts from invalid, unallocated or unused numbers would also be blocked.
Additionally, the new rules would extend the Do-Not-Call Registry protections to text messaging and close the lead generator loophole, which allows companies to use a single consumer consent to deliver robocalls and text messages from multiple – perhaps thousands – of marketers
The new rules will be put to a vote by the full commission on March 16, 2023.
