Fauquier High School Principal Kraig Kelican dies after crash

"It is with deep regret that we inform you of the tragic loss of Mr. Kraig Kelican, principal at Fauquier High School. Our hearts are heavy, and we ask that you keep the Kelican Family, and the entire Falcon Nation in your thoughts and prayers today and moving forward. Kraig spent his entire career supporting the students of Fauquier County Public Schools, and this loss has affected all of us deeply. He was a wonderful leader and champion of kids, and the Falcon community was better because of Kraig’s impact and leadership. As a community, we will do everything we can to provide the support and assistance that our students and staff need during this difficult time. Fauquier High School, with the assistance of the school division, has implemented its crisis management plan. A support team of psychologists, social workers, school counselors, therapy dogs, and division staff will work with students and staff to provide much-needed support in their grief. As information about arrangements comes to us, we will make them available to you. Today, we are all Falcons!"