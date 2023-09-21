Fauquier High School Principal Kraig Kelican dies after crash

WARRENTON, Va. — Kraig Kelican, principal at Fauquier High School, has died after he was in a crash earlier this month, the school district announced Thursday.
"Our hearts are heavy, and we ask that you keep the Kelican Family, and the entire Falcon Nation in your thoughts and prayers today and moving forward," the district said in a statement.
On the morning of Sept. 6, Virginia State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 66 at the 23-mile marker in Fauquier County.
According to police, three vehicles were stopped in traffic when a fourth vehicle was unable to stop and rear-ended one of the stopped vehicles, setting off a chain reaction crash.
Kelican, who was in one of the vehicles, was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The school district announced his death Thursday. Read their full statement below:
"It is with deep regret that we inform you of the tragic loss of Mr. Kraig Kelican, principal at Fauquier High School. Our hearts are heavy, and we ask that you keep the Kelican Family, and the entire Falcon Nation in your thoughts and prayers today and moving forward. Kraig spent his entire career supporting the students of Fauquier County Public Schools, and this loss has affected all of us deeply. He was a wonderful leader and champion of kids, and the Falcon community was better because of Kraig’s impact and leadership. As a community, we will do everything we can to provide the support and assistance that our students and staff need during this difficult time. Fauquier High School, with the assistance of the school division, has implemented its crisis management plan. A support team of psychologists, social workers, school counselors, therapy dogs, and division staff will work with students and staff to provide much-needed support in their grief. As information about arrangements comes to us, we will make them available to you. Today, we are all Falcons!"
