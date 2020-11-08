Fauquier Co. Schools goes virtual to start the 2020-21 academic year

The move by the school district comes as communities across the DMV struggle with how to eventually return to the classroom during a pandemic.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Fauquier County Public Schools will start the 2020-21 academic year fully virtual.

The news came after the school board voted Monday to make the change from its original plan, which included a hybrid approach to in-person teaching during the coronavirus pandemic. Fauquier Schools was the only public school system in Northern Virginia that was still planning to offer an in-person option.

The move by the school district comes as communities across the DMV struggle with how to eventually return to the classroom during a pandemic.

"After many long weeks planning and working toward the Hybrid plan it became apparent that our school system was not ready and accurately funded to be able to tackle both the Hybrid plan and 100% Virtual option for students for many reasons," said the school board in its statement. "The questions still not answered with certainty around safety protocols, procedures, staffing, and facility capabilities were a factor that played into the readiness of the Hybrid plan."

Last week, the district confirmed that two employees had tested positive for coronavirus. Both staff members work at Bradley Elementary School, a spokesperson for the district said.

The school district also said that with a 100% virtual plan, there will be challenges such as the county's connectivity capabilities, meeting our SPED student's needs, the distribution of materials, and the feeding of students. But, the district is working to make sure these difficulties can be lessened, according to its statement.

"All our educators here in Fauquier County Public Schools continue to pave the way for out of the box thinking, collaboration, and creativity and we know you will give nothing less than that this school year no matter if that is in the classroom or from home," said the school district.