Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing in Fairfax County.

Justin Underwood, 24, died after he was stabbed on Thursday.

It happened in the 14600 block of Stone Crossing Court in Centreville.

Police say the suspect is in custody. According to police, detectives believe that Underwood and the suspect were fighting inside a townhome when the stabbing occurred.

Both men sustained injuries. Underwood died at the scene and the suspect was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

