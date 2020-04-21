FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A person is dead after an early Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County, Va., police said.

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Crash Reconstruction Unit were called to the scene at Royce Court and Hummer Road for a crash where one person was killed.

The victim has not yet been identified and circumstances around the crash were not immediately made available.

Hummer Road is closed between Little River Turnpike and Annandale while police continue their hit-and-run investigation.

Police said they are searching for a green four-door sedan with possible front end damage.

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

