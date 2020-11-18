1 dead after early morning house fire in Fairfax County

The deadly fire happened at a single-family home located in the West Falls Church area.

WEST FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A person is dead following a house fire early Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Fairfax County Fire and EMS said.

The deadly fire happened at a single-family home located in the 3200 block of Alice Court in West Falls Church around 3:30 a.m., fire officials said.

When fire crews arrived at the scene of the house fire, they saw flames coming through the roof of the home and from one side on the top floor.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames moments after arrival, but report that a person in the home was found dead.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire in the residence.

Fire officials have not released additional information on whether there were other people inside the home.

This story is developing.