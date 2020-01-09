1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Loudoun County

VSP Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a serious crash involving three vehicles in Loudoun County early Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The fatal crash happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 15200 block of James Monroe Highway, Route 15 in the community of Lucketts, officials said.

The collision was reported on northbound Rt.15 just about five miles south of the Maryland State line in Loudoun County.

VSP responded to the scene and had closed Rt.15 in both directions between Newvalley Church Road and Montresor Road due to crash reconstruction.

As of 8 a.m., Rt.15 is now open in both directions between New Valley Church Road and Montresor Road. Officials said traffic will be slow going due to backups.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been released. The events leading up to the crash remain unknown.