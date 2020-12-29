Fairfax County PD: 1 person dead after fatal construction accident in Lorton

There is no word yet of other injuries at the construction site or any road closures in the area due to the ongoing investigation.

LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police are currently investigating a fatal construction accident in Lorton that has left one person dead.

Detectives with Fairfax County Police said the incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway. Police confirm to WUSA9 that preliminary one person was injured by construction machinery at an industrial worksite and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet of other injuries at the construction site or any road closures in the area due to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives are responding to a death investigation in the 9900 blk of Richmond Hwy in Lorton. Preliminarily, one person was injured by machinery at an industrial worksite and pronounced deceased at the scene. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/NG8NedNOSS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 29, 2020

On Dec. 18, Fairfax County Police Department was investigating a death at a construction site near Alexandria.

According to authorities, the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 800 block of Emerald Drive in Fort Hunt. Police confirm to WUSA9 that a trench collapsed, leaving two construction workers trapped.

Fairfax County Fire & EMS said one man, Jonathan Spencer Canales, 30, of Maryland, died at the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Major Crimes detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department released the findings of their preliminary investigation on Dec. 19.

Detectives confirmed that the two men were working in a plumbing trench about six feet deep with some shoring in place. Detectives believe the men were working to shore another part of the trench when the wall collapsed.