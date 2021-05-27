4 people killed in multi-vehicle car crash on I-95, including a 19-year-old from Maryland, police say

An early morning pile-up near the Route 301 overpass in Henrico killed four people and seriously injured another.

HENRICO, Va. — Four people were killed and one person was seriously injured Wednesday following an early-morning, multi-vehicle car crash under the Route 301 overpass in Henrico County, Virginia State Police said. A 19-year-old from Waldorf, Maryland was identified as one of the people killed, according to police.

The initial investigation by VSP found that a Chevrolet Impala was driving north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, crashed into a guardrail in the median and landing on its roof in the southbound lanes. In that process, police said the Impala hit a Tesla, and the impact of that crash caused the Tesla to hit an unoccupied work van parked in the far right southbound lane.

Four people in the Impala were declared dead at the scene, and a fifth was being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Tesla's driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

#VSP seeking help w/finding missing German shepherd from Tesla involved in this AM's multi-fatality crash on I-95 at the Route 301 overpass in #Henrico Co. Pup has a collar on, but no descripx available. Plz call 911 or VSP at #77 or 804-609-5656. @HenricoPolice @HenricoHumane pic.twitter.com/X07RVup0Ck — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 26, 2021

A German Shepherd that had been in the Tesla, escaped the car during the crash and was missing for a while. But Police said Thursday the dog had been found and safely returned to its family.

Police also said two guns were recovered from the scene.

Neither the identity of the 19-year-old killed, nor any of the others involved in the deadly crash has been released.