Person found shot in Bailey's Crossroads parking lot, police say

Fairfax County Police are still looking for the suspect in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon. They were hospitalized with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive in Falls Church for a reported shooting around 1:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene they found an adult shot in a parking lot in the area. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but their current condition is not known to police at this time.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s wearing a blue sweater and dark pants. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911 immediately.

Additional information about this case was not immediately available. The investigation is active and ongoing.