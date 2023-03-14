Fallen trees force road closures in Fairfax County

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route while crews work to clear the fallen trees.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have closed two roadways in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon due to fallen trees in the area.

According to tweets from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the first tree fell onto powerlines along Georgetown Pike. Officers closed the roadway between Stephanie Circle and Ellsworth Avenue in Great Falls due to the tree.

The second roadway was closed after 3:45 p.m. when another tree fell along Heming Avenue. The roadway was closed near Leesville Blvd in Springfield for a downed tree and power lines.

A third traffic alert was issued for Vale Road Tuesday afternoon. The roadway was closed between Hunter Mill Road and Stryker Avenue in Vienna due to fallen power lines. That closure is estimated to last several hours.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route while crews work to clear the fallen trees.

There is no estimated time for when the roadways may reopen at this time.

WUSA9 meteorologists issue a Weather Watch Alert through this evening for very strong wind. The Wind Advisory will continue through Wednesday morning for gusts that could approach 50 mph. Officials have not confirmed that wind was the cause of the fallen trees or power lines.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Georgetown Pike is closed between Stephanie Circle and Ellsworth Avenue in Great Falls due to a tree on wires. The closure is expected to last several hours. Please use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/2n569vx8t1 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 14, 2023