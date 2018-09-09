VIRGINIA -- As the DMV was hit by moderate to heavy rain on Sunday, several roads in Virginia were shut down due to fallen trees.
Loudoun Co. police tweeted out a photo of a fallen tree on Potomac View Road. A fallen tree closed the road between Cascades Parkway and Benedict.
The tree had fallen on utility lines. According to police, utility crews came to the scene and motorists were advised to find an alternate route.
In Fairfax Co., Arlington Boulevard at Cedar Lane was briefly closed after a tree fell onto a car. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.
The gloomy weather is expected to continue Monday with morning showers and scattered storms in the afternoon.