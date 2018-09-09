VIRGINIA -- As the DMV was hit by moderate to heavy rain on Sunday, several roads in Virginia were shut down due to fallen trees.

Loudoun Co. police tweeted out a photo of a fallen tree on Potomac View Road. A fallen tree closed the road between Cascades Parkway and Benedict.

Potomac View Road is currently closed between Cascades Parkway and Benedict Drive due to a large downed tree involving utility lines. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route and expect an extended closure time. Utility crews are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/YhG3ZgF2dT — Loudoun Co. Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) September 9, 2018

The tree had fallen on utility lines. According to police, utility crews came to the scene and motorists were advised to find an alternate route.

In Fairfax Co., Arlington Boulevard at Cedar Lane was briefly closed after a tree fell onto a car. The driver received non-life threatening injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Arlington Boulevard at Cedar Lane in Fairfax is closed due to a tree down. Only one lane on Arlington Boulevard westbound is open for traffic. Please avoid the area and find another route. Non-life threatening injuries to the driver thankfully. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/eqYklkKSPT — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 9, 2018

The gloomy weather is expected to continue Monday with morning showers and scattered storms in the afternoon.

