Faux food delivery driver in Prince William County, now in custody

A man, identified as Aion Navor Wilson, approached the front door of a home claiming to be a food delivery driver. However, no one in the house ordered any food.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — In the early morning hours Tuesday, a dramatic incident unfolded when officers responded to calls of a suspicious person.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, 39-year-old Aion Navor Wilson, from Baltimore, approached the front door of a home claiming to be a food delivery driver. However, no one in the residence had placed a food order. This strange claim prompted them to call the police.

When officers arrived at the home the situation escalated. Instead of cooperating with the demands of the police, Wilson ran around to the side of the house and began screaming erratically.

As police approached Wilson, he got into a car and started speeding towards one of the officers. Luckily, the officer managed to move before being mowed down by the car.

This prompted a chase through the neighborhood. Police deployed a tire-deflation tool, but Wilson kept going. The chase lasted about eight miles before Wilson’s car gave out and rolled to a sudden halt.

Despite being outnumbered and surrounded by officers, Wilson didn’t go down easily. An altercation ensued leaving one officer with a serious cut on their hand. Following the tussle between officers, Wilson was detained and taken into custody.

Investigators say he was intoxicated during the series of events that took place Tuesday morning.

As suspected, Wilson now faces an avalanche of charges for his actions including attempted malicious wounding of a law officer, driving under the influence, and more.