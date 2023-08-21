x
Virginia

Tree trimmer rescued by Fairfax Co. firefighters

The worker was hospitalized with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

BURKE, Va. — A man who hurt himself while trimming a tree in Fairfax County had to be rescued by firefighters Monday. 

Fairfax County Fire Department crews were called to the 5800 block of Wood Laurel Court in the Burke area around 10:30 a.m. for a technical rescue. Firefighters say the man suffered an injury while trimming a tree, but did not specify how the man was hurt, or the severity of his injury. They only said that his injury was considered non-life-threatening.

Crews on scene worked to lower the man safely from the tall tree. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Additional details were not immediately available.

