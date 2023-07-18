'She really was one of a kind' | Community mourns loss of teen, as three others remain hospitalized after a crash along Burke Centre Parkway

Preliminarily, detectives believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — One teenager is dead and three others remain hospitalized after a crash Tuesday night on Burke Centre Parkway.

Fairfax County Police says they believe speed played a factor in the crash.

At 9 p.m., officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a crash in the 5700 block of Burke Centre Parkway right outside of the Burke Shopping Center.

Police say the driver of a 2014 Cadillac XTS4, an adult man, was heading west on Burke Centre Parkway, when a teenage driver in a 2023 Kia Forte was attempting to exit a parking lot onto the same road and was struck by the driver of the Cadillac.

One of the vehicles burst into flames on impact. The teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say three teenage passengers in the Kia Forte were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain. The driver of the Cadillac was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, many laid down flowers, candles and balloons at the scene of the crash.

"She was the most sweetest girl you will ever meet," said Israel Serrano.

He tells WUSA9 he's a close family friend of the teen who died.

"She was always smiling. She had such a beautiful interaction every time you saw her. She was really one of a kind," said Serrano.

He asked WUSA9 not share her name, but says she's a graduate of Robinson Secondary School. He also says she and the other teens in the car had left church and stopped at Burke Centre Center on their way home.

Others like Kathleen Rushlow, who didn't know the victims, also stopped by the scene to put a candle and flowers.

"We're the kind of community that comes together. But, the families, I mean, just know that we as a community are with you. We don't know what you need now, but this is a mark of our thoughts and our heartfelt prayers going out," said Rushlow.

FCPD says detectives are still investigating what led to the crash and trying to "determine appropriate charges".

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543