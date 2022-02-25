Fairfax Schools to make mask-wearing optional for students but staff, teachers must still wear masks

The school district is urging parents to have a talk with their child about their family's preference on mask-wearing on school property ahead of Tuesday.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools will make mask-wearing optional on school property starting Tuesday.

This announcement comes after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law a bill that requires schools in the Commonwealth to make mask-wearing optional by March 1.

The school system said community transmission levels dropped into the substantial category and they hope it could reach moderate community transmission as early as next week.

"These changes are evidence that we are entering a new phase of the pandemic. We want all families to be confident that their children are learning in a safe, supportive environment. Our steps forward will be measured and guided by expert recommendations and local health data," said Scott S. Brabrand, Superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools.

Brabrand is urging parents to have a talk with their child about their family's preference on mask-wearing in school ahead of Tuesday.

Masks are still required for adults on school property, including staff and teachers, Brabrand said.

Masks will also be enforced on school buses in accordance with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public transportation federal COVID-19 guidance. Including the following scenarios:

During off-campus activities where masks are required by the venue (ex: field trip)

Students enrolled in Head Start Program (federal requirement)

When attending school on days 6-10 of a quarantine (families who do not want their student to wear a mask on these days will need to complete the full 10-day quarantine at home.)

When participating in Test to Stay

In Fairfax County, masks will still be required on public transportation, indoor government facilities, healthcare settings, (including clinics operated by Fairfax County Health Department and Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board) and congregate settings (jails, shelters and group homes).

But, you won't have to wear masks in private businesses like restaurants and groceries. Businesses have the right to set up requirements on their own.

Neighboring counties in Virginia such as Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and the City of Alexandria have also made masks optional in schools.

