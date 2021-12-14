Fairfax resident holds knife-wielding burgler at bay, police say

A burglar broke into a house with a knife, but he was stopped by a resident with a gun.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested a knife-wielding man who allegedly burglarized a home in Fairfax County on Sunday and attempted to injure one of the residents.

The City of Fairfax Police released a statement on Wednesday identifying the man as 47-year-old Jonah Smith. Police did not reveal where Smith is from but he currently faces charges for burglary and for "attempted malicious wounding."

On Sunday morning around 8 a.m., investigators say Smith entered a home on the 10600 block of Railroad Court. He entered the home through a door without using force, police say. The residents of the household did not know Smith and, according to police, Smith refused to leave.

Smith reportedly showed residents he was holding a knife "and lunged toward one of the residents," police say. The resident, who officers say was armed with a gun, "discharged one round into the floor of the living room." Fairfax City police say the resident held Smith at gunpoint until officers arrived on scene.

Police arrested Smith and he was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is held without bond.