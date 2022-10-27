Hit-and-run crash seriously injures Fairfax Co. woman, kills dog

A woman and her two dogs were struck Monday night. One of the dogs was killed.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax family says their grateful after receiving an outpouring of support from their community.

Monday night, Adriana Pacheco says her Mom was walking their two dogs, Bruno and Charlie. As they crossed the intersection of Gainesborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive in the crosswalk, police say they were struck.

Cyntia was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Charlie was pronounce dead at the scene, and Bruno was rushed to Pender Veterinary Center in Fairfax.

Pacheco says she got the call as she walked in the door of her home. "It was by far the worst phone call of my life and my whole world is turned upside down now" she said through tears.

But in the midst of tragedy, a moment of humanity.

Tuesday afternoon, Friends of Fairfax County Animal Shelter put out a call for donations on Facebook. Just hours after that post they had surpassed their $5,000 goal.

"We didn't want them to be burdened with medical costs" said President Evelyn Grieve.

"It's just heartwarming to see the community Come together and say I want to help. It just makes your day your purpose in life it just is fabulous" she said.

Grieve tells WUSA9 the money that isn't needed for Bruno will go into Finnegan's Fund, and be used to help other animals in the future.

Pacheco says it was incredible to see that level of support from her community.

"I was so overwhelmed and so grateful. Honestly speechless at how many people were willing to help wanted to help. It makes you just so grateful knowing there are such amazing people out there" she said.